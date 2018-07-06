The Nigerian Senate, on Thursday, passed a Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo.





The Bill, which passed second reading on Wednesday, 18th October, 2017, was sponsored by the former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark.





Mark had during the debate on the general principles of the Bill last year, reminded the lawmakers that, “the Federal Executive Council at its sitting of 20th May 2015 approved two universities and upgraded four of the colleges of education to universities of education.





“The two universities were, the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO) Benue State and the Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State”.





The institution was in the process of admitting students for the 2015 academic session when the Vice Chancellor was issued a letter that the approval given be put on hold.





For quality legislative procedures, the Bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND in October last year.





Presenting the report of the committee at Thursday’s plenary, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Barau Jibril, said establishing the first ever Federal University of Health Sciences in Nigeria would greatly benefit the country in areas of national growth, manpower development and self reliance in health sector, as well as, expansion of access to medical education.





Jibril said the Bill received resounding support from the stakeholders during the public hearing and urged his colleagues to support the passage of the Bill.





The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who presided over Thursday’s plenary pulled a question whether the Bill should be passed, after the clause by clause consideration, and the entire Senate echoed in affirmative.





The Bill, in the coming weeks, shall be transmitted to the President for his assent.