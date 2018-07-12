The Senate on Thursday approved for second reading, a bill for the alteration of the 1999 Constitution to make for an act for the creation of state-based and community policing across the country.





It was sponsored by the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu with 75 other senators at plenary.





The bill was entitled: “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2018.”





It would be recalled that while debating a motion sponsored by Senator Jonah Jang last week, lawmakers described the current centralization of policing in Nigeria as a colossal failure.





Speaking after the bill passed first reading, Ekweremadu, who presided over the day’s plenary, said, “the Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution has fulfilled its mandate. And now the bill has been taken for the first time.





“I am sure that as soon as possible we will take the Second Reading and probably send it to public hearing through the Committee so that we fast-track it as directed by the Senate.”