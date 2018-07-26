Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has condemned the alleged invasion of the official residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by security operatives in the early hours of Tuesday, a move that reportedly prevented him from going for his official duties at the National Assembly.Describing the action of the security operatives as a great threat to the 2019 general poll, National President of IYC, Mr Eric Omare, in a statement in Warri, Delta State, said that invasion was reminiscent of the dark days of military tyranny in the country.He called on the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to be seen to be strengthening democratic culture in the country.“IYC notes that Nigeria’s democracy is under threat with the invasion of the official residences of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Senator Ekweremadu by a combined team of security officials in the early hours of Tuesday, July 24, ostensibly to prevent the principal officers of the Nigerian Senate from going to the National Assembly to perform their constitutional duties. IYC condemns the invasion in the strongest terms and liken the situation to the dark days of military dictatorship when state power was used to suppress voices of dissent.“It is undemocratic and unthinkable for the number three citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is not a fugitive to be prevented from leaving his official residence. This is unprecedented in our democratic history and we call on all lovers of democracy all over the world to condemn this illegality,” he said.