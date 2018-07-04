The Police Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, ACP Jimoh Moshood, has said the killing of seven officers in Abuja has shown the need for the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The officers were killed in Galadimawa area of the Federal Capital Territory on Monday night.





Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, Moshood said efforts were in place to arrest those who killed the officers in the line of duty.









He added that the force would not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.





“The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified,” he said.