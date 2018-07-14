Former Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri on Friday agreed terms with Chelsea to become the club’s new manager after Antonio Conte was sacked on Thursday.Recall that Conte was sacked after spending two years at the Stamford Bridge.Sky Sports reports that Sarri has finalized terms with the West London club, with Chelsea legend, Giafranco Zola set to join the coaching staff as his assistant.The report claimed that Sarri will be announced as the new Chelsea manager within the next 48 hours.Zola scored 59 league goals for Chelsea across seven seasons between 1996 and 2003.