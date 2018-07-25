Toyin, the wife of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has sought to clear the air on the police siege on their Abuja residence on Tuesday over her husband’s alleged involvement in the Offa robbery in Kwara State.

Writing on her verified Twitter account on Wednesday morning, Toyin reacted to comments made by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood, that the vehicles that blocked the road belonged to her.





Saraki has been implicated and was summoned for the second time to answer questions on the incident, by the Inspector-General of Police.





“Dear @channelstv @sunrisedailynow I am absolutely flabbergasted by @PoliceNG Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be “protection provided to the Wife of the Senate President”!





“Firstly I have never received any vehicle from @PoliceNG





“Secondly, I believe these vehicles bear a striking resemblance to cars donated by my dear brother @AlikoDangote. I hope DSP Jimoh Moshood can leave me out of this unseemly contretemps. Thank you!





“It was bad enough that I was forced to endure a mass invasion of my privacy, with the mis-identification of a guest at a private family occasion, falsely, as one of the @PoliceNG Offa Bank Robbery suspects. The Police did nothing to correct this widely circulated falsehood,” Toyin wrote.