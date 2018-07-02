Hakeem Baba-Ahmad, chief of staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki has dumped All Progressives Congress (APC).





Addressing reporters in Kaduna on Monday, Baba-Ahmad said he had already sent his resignation letter to the party chairman of his ward.





He described his decision to exit APC as a difficult one to make, saying he took it after due consultation with members of his Akida faction of APC in Kaduna.





Baba-Ahmad alleged that the APC government had underperformed in the country.





“This statement is to inform the public of my resignation from APC. I have sent a formal letter to this effect to chairman of my ward,” he said.





“This has been a very difficult decision, to leave a party I helped to form and made my humble contributions to put in power.





“After three years, however, I need to say that the APC has grossly under-performed and has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continue membership.





“I do not believe in all conscience, that it should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019.





“I am not leaving to join another party. This is my decision and mine alone. It has nothing to do with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.





“It’s a decision taken after due consultations with Akida Group, a group that has predated my appointment as Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.





“I will remain active in politics, as this is the main avenue for salvaging our nation from rising insecurity, poverty and divisions.”





Baba-Ahmed was one time chairman of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and interim chairman of APC in Kaduna state.





He was formerly a secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





The relationship between Saraki, a member of the nPDP faction of the APC, and the leadership of the ruling party is not smooth.





There were reports that he alongside some nPDP members would defect from the APC before the convention but that never happened.