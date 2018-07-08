President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the judiciary for its commitment despite various challenges.Buhari, reacting yesterday to Friday’s acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Supreme Court of wrong declaration of assets, said the judicial system is truly working irrespective of the challenges it is facing.No one, he said, should therefore be allowed to undermine or break it.“I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence,” Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying in a statement in Abuja.He added:”In the case of the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process.“He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”The president said the Senate president’s journey from the lowest to the highest court of the land provides an important example for Nigerians to emulate.