Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the invasion of the residence of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and that of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

We had earlier reported that the Police on Tuesday morning blocked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s convoy at Lake Chad junction in Abuja.





He was reportedly on his way to report to the police headquarters after he was invited for questioning by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris over Offa bank robbery.





Also, the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday morning laid siege at the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja.





However, reacting to the development, Atiku while condemning the siege urged President Buhari to take charge and call the security operatives to order.





His reaction was contained in a press statement by the Spokesman to the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Segun Showunmi.





The Statement reads, “We are outraged at the information reaching us which suggests that our democracy is under unprecedented attack. Separation of powers and an independent legislator is the hallmark of a stable democracy.





“We call on President Buhari to take charge and call security operatives to order. The world is watching and so are Nigerians.”