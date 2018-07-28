President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has spoken on his status if he finally dumps the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.There are clear indications that the Kwara-born politician will be announcing his defection to the PDP in a matter of days.The loyalists of the former Kwara Governor in the chamber are also battle ready to keep his presiding status, regardless of which party has the majority of members between the APC and the PDP in the National Assembly.Saraki, who spoke with the Punch through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olayiyonu dismissed the call by members of the Parliamentary Support Group that he should quit as presiding officer once he defects from the ruling party.The PSG is a group of APC senators supporting President Muhammadu Buhari.Saraki noted that two-thirds of senators were needed to remove the Senate President.He said, “We all know the process of electing and removing the Senate President. It is not that a party must determine who takes charge; every member of the Senate will have a vote in the election or removal of the Senate President.“The constitution is clear on how the collection of those votes is done and what number is needed to elect or remove the Senate President.“So, anybody who says anything outside those provisions is just deceiving themselves. The person is speaking in a vacuum.“We are not bothered here. The Senate President is still attending to his official duties from home despite the recess. Everything is normal here. They are the ones who have reasons to be bothered.“I say this without intending to insult any senator. I try not to respond to any senator but allow the senators to engage themselves.”