The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has addressed the alarm raised by Senator Dino Melaye of alleged plans to assassinate him.





The Senator raised the alarm again at Tuesday Senate Plenary, citing Order 14 while seeking protection.





Recall that Senator Melaye had accused the police of shooting at his convoy on his way to inaugurate a project at his constituency on Thursday in Kogi.





In response, Saraki assured Melaye of protection.





He said: “Senator Dino Melaye, we are happy that you are back and safe and I thank God for your life.





“ As you have described, it has been a very horrific situation and we will continue to ensure that we protect ourselves and you in this journey.”





Melaye was one of the fifteen All Progressives Congress (APC) senators who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during Tuesday, July 24, plenary session.