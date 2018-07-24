Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was mute on his status in the All Progressives Congress (APC), amid series of defections to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.





Saraki, who escaped a police cordon to oversee Tuesday plenary, is widely expected to leave the ruling party.





The Senate President read out the names of 15 Senators who had cross-carpeted to the PDP, but remained silent on his position.





The Senators who have defected are: Sen. Tejouso Lanre, Sen. Shaaba Lafiaji, Sen. Gemade Barnabas, Sen. Dino Melaye, Sen. Shittu Ubali, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim, Sen. Isa Misau, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Sen. Monsurat Sunmunu, Sen. Danbaba Abdullahi, Sen. Nafada Usman, Sen. Suleiman Nazif, Sen. Rafiu Kwankwaso and Sen. Abdul-Azeez Murtala Nyako.





This effectively means PDP has 64 lawmakers in the Senate, while APC has 45.





Saraki is now the only Senator from Kwara state still officially under the APC.





The Senate has been adjourned until September 26.