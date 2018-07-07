Ali Ahmad, speaker of Kwara state house of assembly, says Senate President Bukola Saraki is the only politician “vilified” by his own party.





Ahmad said this on Friday while reacting supreme court verdict clearing Saraki of the false assets declaration charges against at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT)





The apex court had upheld the earlier ruling of the CCT that the senate president has no case to answer.





Ahmad described the supreme court ruling as a proof that Saraki is “completely innocent of all the charges and slanders that the Buhari administration has been slamming on him since 2015.”





Saraki is of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





“We thank the judiciary for withstanding all pressures and standing by the truth and the weak,” Ahmad said in a statement by Adebayo Abdullahi, his spokesman.





“Saraki is probably the first politician in the world that is vilified the most by his own political party. We were led to believe that Saraki was going through a fair, run-of-the-mill trial superintended by people with integrity. It was a hoax.





“Valuable man hour and stupendous amount of public funds were wasted on what the supreme court referred to as a forensic somersault.”





He added that the fact that the CCT and supreme court dismissed the charges against Saraki based on his no-case submission “shows that the trial was done in bad faith.”





“Being an administration that constantly employs the criminal justice system to fight political battles, we will not be naïve to believe that the success at the supreme court will end all persecution, blackmail and intimidation of the senate president by people who desperately want only one thing: to exterminate his political career for no just cause,” the statement added.





“But Allah that has stood by his side will continue to do so all the way, believing in the Holy Quran that ‘every time they kindle the fire of war, Allah extinguishes it.”