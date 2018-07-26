Senate President Bukola Saraki was conspicuously absent at the meeting the All Progressive Congress (APC) caucus in the senate had with President Muhammmadu Buhari on Wednesday night.





Ahmad Lawan, senate majority leader, led his colleagues to the meeting, which had Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party; Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation; Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president in attendance.





Lanre Tejuosho, senator representing Ogun central, was also at the meeting.





He is among those listed to have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The senators who visited Buhari introduced themselves. When it got to the turn of Tejuoso, he added: “Mr. President, your son is back home.”





This elicited laughter among his colleagues and the president.





However, Tejuosho made it clear that he was still making consultations on which political party to align himself with.





Some of the lawmakers present were Adamu Aleiro, Bala Ibn Na-Allah, Aliyu Wamako, Ibrahim Gobir, Kabiru Marafa, Abu Ibrahim, Kabiru Gaya, Barau Jibrin, Abdullahi Gumel, Shehu Sani, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abubakar Kyari, Baba Kaka Garbai, Aliyu Abdullahi, David Umaru, and Abdullahi Adamu.





Others were George Akume, Francis Alimekhina, Andrew Uchendu, Magnus Abe, Ovie Omo-Agege, John Enoh, Nelson Effiong, Andy Uba, Sunny Ugboji, Hope Uzodinma, Ben Uwajimogu, Yusuf Yusuf, Oluremi Tinubu, Gbenga Ashafa, Solomon Adeola, Tayo Alasoadura, Soji Akanbi, Ajayi Boroface, Yele Omogunwa, Fatima Rasaki, Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Yahaya Abdullahi.





The senators absent were Tuani Kaura, Sani Yerima, Umaru Kurfi, Sabo Muhammed, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Mustapha Mohammed, Danjuma Goje, Binta Garba, Ahmed Abubakar, Gbolahan Dada, Babajide Omowarare, Abdulfatai Buhari and Olusola Adeyeye.