Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Itse Sagay, SAN, has dismissed claims that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Presidency was working towards reconvening the Senate.





Sagay maintained that the Presidency lacked the power to reconvene the Senate ahead of the September 25 resumption date.





Following the alleged clampdown on Saraki and Ekweremadu by security operatives last week, the Senate has embarked on an emergency recess.





However, while speaking with Daily Independent, the PACAC Chairman said if the Presidency feels the Senate should reconvene in order to deliberate on an urgent matter, it will be done with a court order.





He said, “No, the APC can’t reconvene the Senate. If the Senate decides to shut down for that period they decided to shut down, which is September 25, the executive arm of government cannot reverse it on their own.





“They may, however, resort, to court action to order them to open it, especially if there is a pressing need for them to reconvene such as the issue of funding of election,” he said.