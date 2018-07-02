Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual head of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has disclosed how President Muhammadu Buhari can put an end to the killings by alleged armed herdsmen across the country.

Ayodele said the President should change his Security Chiefs because they don’t understand the security situation in Nigeria.





Speaking with Tribune, the clergyman also admonished Buhari to halt his re-election campaign and address the herdsmen crises.





He stressed that he had forewarned the nation of these happenings in his earlier prophecies.





According to Ayodele, “I have repeatedly cautioned the Federal Government about the herdsmen crises. President Buhari should change his service chiefs.





“They don’t understand the security situation in the nation anymore. There is economic hardship in the country. He should stop re-election campaign and address the insecurity in the country. He is not in charge of the government. The cabal working against the nation’s interest has taken over the government.





“Nigeria should pray against more killings. We should also pray against train mishap in the country. Nigeria’s economy will get worse. The Lagos tanker explosion which claimed many lives will have a repeat except the Lagos State governor clears the bridge along the Western Avenue area and other major bridges in the state. More proactive measures should be taken to stop a repeat.”