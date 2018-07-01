Bitrus Bewarang, the Chairman of Technical Committee of NFF, has said that the federation would be meeting to review the performance of Super Eagles at the 2018 Russia World Cup.Bewarang, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Hilton Hotel in St. Petersburg, said the federation was yet to do a review of the Eagles’ matches at the Mundial.‘‘On returning home, NFF will meet to do a review of Super Eagles’ ouster in the competition with a view to avoid a re-occurrence in future.‘’This will enable the federation to know the strength and weaknesses of the team, do a surgical operation with a view to moving forward,’’ he said.NAN reports that the Super Eagles lost the first Group D match 0-2 to Croatia in the opening game, won their second match 2-0 against Iceland but failed to qualify to the round of 16 after a 1-2 loss to Argentina.He said that it was unfortunate the Nigerian system thrived on fire-brigade approach to things.‘‘Ordinarily, like most advanced countries do we are supposed to start preparing for the next World Cup now, but Nigeria will wait till the eve of another one before swinging into action,’’ Bewarang said.He said that the NFF seemed to emphasise on the development of age grade players, where there would be U-13 and U-15 competitions.‘‘For instance, if a player is U-15 now, in four years he would be 19 years old. This was what happened in the case of Kylan Mbape of France who has the energy and skill to perform,’’ he said.Speaking on the needed synergy between the Coach of the team, Garnet Rohr and the Technical Committee, Bewarang said that the relationship existing was not too cordial.‘‘Personally I have relationship and access to Rohr but it is not official. There must be a situation whereby my committee will be able to make input into what he is doing.‘’Though, they say there is a subsisting contract with him, the agreement must be such that will accommodate the contributions of the committee,’’ he said.He cited example of the arrangement before U. S. ’94 World Cup where even though Coach Clemens Westerhof already had his team intact but still bent backwards to accommodate some other good players.‘‘You can recall how the likes of Sunday Oliseh, Chidi Nwanu and Mike Emenalo, who were discovered to be good later, were absorbed to earn better result to the benefit of the country,’’ he said.This, he said, led to the spectacular performance of Nigeria in that edition of World Cup where Super Eagles stunned to the globe to reach the round of 16.NAN reports that after the Eagles’ brilliant performance leading to Nigeria’s qualification to the World Cup, NFF renewed Rohr’s contract for another two years, an agreement ton end in 2020.