Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner and other celebrities have made it to the newly-released Forbes list of World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers 2018.
Floyd Mayweather tops the ranking with $285 million in pre-tax earnings, almost entirely on the strength of his August 2017 fight versus Conor McGregor.
George Clooney finishes second with $239 million, while Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot, courtesy of her cosmetics empire.
Judge Judy Sheindlin’s $147 million put her at No. 4 – buoyed by the sale of her TV library for $100 million, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rounds out the top five with $124 million thanks to blockbusters like the newly-released Skyscraper.
Others on the list include U2, Coldplay, Lionel Messi, Ed Sheeran, Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to Forbes, the Celebrity 100 list ranks front-of-camera stars around the globe using their pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2017 through June 1, 2018.
See full list below:
1. Floyd Mayweather $285
2.George Clooney $239
3.Kylie Jenner $166.5
4. Judy Sheindlin $147
5. Dwayne Johnson $124
6.U2 -$118
7. Coldplay- $115. 5
8. Lionel Messi – $111
9. Ed Sheeran – $110 M
10. Cristiano Ronaldo $108 M
11. Bruno Mars $100 M
12. Conor McGregor $99M
13. Neymar $90M
13.Howard Stern $90 M
15. Ellen DeGeneres $87.5 M
16. James Patterson $86M
17. LeBron James -$85.5 M
18. Rush Limbaugh -$84.5 M
19Katy Perry- $83 M
20Robert Downey Jr.53$81 M
21. Taylor Swift -$80 M
22. Dr. Phil McGraw- $77.5 M
23.Roger Federer- $77.2 M
24. Stephen Curry- $76.9 M
25. Jay-Z- $76.5 M
26. Ryan Seacrest- $74 M
27. Guns N’ Roses-$71 M
28. Roger Waters-$68 M
29. Matt Ryan- $67.3 M
30. Kim Kardashian West- $67 M
31. Chris Hemsworth-$64.5 M
32. Sean Combs- $64 M
33. David Copperfield- $62 M
33. Gordon Ramsay- $62 M
35.Beyoncé Knowles36$60 M
36. Matthew Stafford- $59.5 M
37. Kendrick Lamar-$58 M
38. Jerry Seinfeld- $57.5 M
39. Kevin Hart- $57 M
39. The Weeknd- $57 M
41. The Eagles- $56M
42. J.K. Rowling52$54M
43. Kevin Durant29$53.7M
44. Depeche Mode-$53 M
45. Luke Bryan42$52 M
45. Pink- $52 M
47. Jimmy Buffett- $51 M
47. Lewis Hamilton- $51M
49. Lady Gaga- $50 M
50. Calvin Harris – $48 M
51. Paul McCartney- $47.5 M
51. Russell Westbrook- $47.5 M
53. Drake – $47 M
53. Foo Fighters-$47 M
53. Jennifer Lopez- $47 M
56. James Harden- $46.4 M
57. Elton John- $46 M
57. Metallica-$46 M
59. Garth Brooks -$45.5 M
59. Jackie Chan- $45.5 M
59. The Chainsmokers-$45.5 M
62. Canelo Alvarez -$44.5 MNA
63. Steve Harvey -$44 M
64. Simon Cowell -$43.5 M
64. Billy Joel $43.5 M
66. Tiger Woods $43.3 M
67. Drew Brees $42.9 M
68. Sofía Vergara $42.5 M
69. Sebastian Vettel $42.3 M
70. Derek Carr $42.1 M
71. Will Smith $42 M
72. Rafael Nadal $41.4 M
72. Alex Smith $41.4 M
74. Phil Mickelson $41.3 M
75. Jordan Spieth $41.2 M
76. Scarlett Johansson- 40.5 M
76. Akshay Kumar- $40.5 M
78. Adam Sandler- $39.5 M
79. Damian Lillard- $39.2 M
80. Anthony Joshua-$39 M
80. Rolling Stones-$39 M
82. Salman Khan52$37.7 M
82. Rory McIlroy29$37.7 M
84. Kris Jenner- $37.5 M
84. Rihanna $37.5 M
84. Bruce Springsteen $37.5 M
87. Kenny Chesney $37 M
87. Trumaine Johnson $37 M
89. Imagine Dragons- $36.5 M
90. Jimmy Garoppolo $36.2 M
91. Kyrie Irving $36.1 M
92. Sean Hannity $36 M
93. Giannis Antetokounmpo $35.5
93. J. Cole-$35.5 M
93. Blake Griffin29$35.5 MNA
96. Ryan Tannehill29$35.2 MNA
97. Von Miller29$35.1 M
98. Dave Chappelle44$35 M
98. Dr. Dre53$35 M
98. Nas $35M
