Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner and other celebrities have made it to the newly-released Forbes list of World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers 2018.

Floyd Mayweather tops the ranking with $285 million in pre-tax earnings, almost entirely on the strength of his August 2017 fight versus Conor McGregor.





George Clooney finishes second with $239 million, while Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot, courtesy of her cosmetics empire.





Judge Judy Sheindlin’s $147 million put her at No. 4 – buoyed by the sale of her TV library for $100 million, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rounds out the top five with $124 million thanks to blockbusters like the newly-released Skyscraper.





Others on the list include U2, Coldplay, Lionel Messi, Ed Sheeran, Cristiano Ronaldo.





According to Forbes, the Celebrity 100 list ranks front-of-camera stars around the globe using their pre-tax earnings from June 1, 2017 through June 1, 2018.





See full list below:





1. Floyd Mayweather $285

2.George Clooney $239

3.Kylie Jenner $166.5

4. Judy Sheindlin $147

5. Dwayne Johnson $124

6.U2 -$118

7. Coldplay- $115. 5

8. Lionel Messi – $111

9. Ed Sheeran – $110 M

10. Cristiano Ronaldo $108 M

11. Bruno Mars $100 M

12. Conor McGregor $99M

13. Neymar $90M

13.Howard Stern $90 M

15. Ellen DeGeneres $87.5 M

16. James Patterson $86M

17. LeBron James -$85.5 M

18. Rush Limbaugh -$84.5 M

19Katy Perry- $83 M

20Robert Downey Jr.53$81 M

21. Taylor Swift -$80 M

22. Dr. Phil McGraw- $77.5 M

23.Roger Federer- $77.2 M

24. Stephen Curry- $76.9 M

25. Jay-Z- $76.5 M

26. Ryan Seacrest- $74 M

27. Guns N’ Roses-$71 M

28. Roger Waters-$68 M

29. Matt Ryan- $67.3 M

30. Kim Kardashian West- $67 M

31. Chris Hemsworth-$64.5 M

32. Sean Combs- $64 M

33. David Copperfield- $62 M

33. Gordon Ramsay- $62 M

35.Beyoncé Knowles36$60 M

36. Matthew Stafford- $59.5 M

37. Kendrick Lamar-$58 M

38. Jerry Seinfeld- $57.5 M

39. Kevin Hart- $57 M

39. The Weeknd- $57 M

41. The Eagles- $56M

42. J.K. Rowling52$54M

43. Kevin Durant29$53.7M

44. Depeche Mode-$53 M

45. Luke Bryan42$52 M

45. Pink- $52 M

47. Jimmy Buffett- $51 M

47. Lewis Hamilton- $51M

49. Lady Gaga- $50 M

50. Calvin Harris – $48 M

51. Paul McCartney- $47.5 M

51. Russell Westbrook- $47.5 M

53. Drake – $47 M

53. Foo Fighters-$47 M

53. Jennifer Lopez- $47 M

56. James Harden- $46.4 M

57. Elton John- $46 M

57. Metallica-$46 M

59. Garth Brooks -$45.5 M

59. Jackie Chan- $45.5 M

59. The Chainsmokers-$45.5 M

62. Canelo Alvarez -$44.5 MNA

63. Steve Harvey -$44 M

64. Simon Cowell -$43.5 M

64. Billy Joel $43.5 M

66. Tiger Woods $43.3 M

67. Drew Brees $42.9 M

68. Sofía Vergara $42.5 M

69. Sebastian Vettel $42.3 M

70. Derek Carr $42.1 M

71. Will Smith $42 M

72. Rafael Nadal $41.4 M

72. Alex Smith $41.4 M

74. Phil Mickelson $41.3 M

75. Jordan Spieth $41.2 M

76. Scarlett Johansson- 40.5 M

76. Akshay Kumar- $40.5 M

78. Adam Sandler- $39.5 M

79. Damian Lillard- $39.2 M

80. Anthony Joshua-$39 M

80. Rolling Stones-$39 M

82. Salman Khan52$37.7 M

82. Rory McIlroy29$37.7 M

84. Kris Jenner- $37.5 M

84. Rihanna $37.5 M

84. Bruce Springsteen $37.5 M

87. Kenny Chesney $37 M

87. Trumaine Johnson $37 M

89. Imagine Dragons- $36.5 M

90. Jimmy Garoppolo $36.2 M

91. Kyrie Irving $36.1 M

92. Sean Hannity $36 M

93. Giannis Antetokounmpo $35.5

93. J. Cole-$35.5 M

93. Blake Griffin29$35.5 MNA

96. Ryan Tannehill29$35.2 MNA

97. Von Miller29$35.1 M

98. Dave Chappelle44$35 M

98. Dr. Dre53$35 M

98. Nas $35M