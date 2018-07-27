It has then asked for Lionel Messi by way of apology.
The Giallorossi were expecting Malcom to arrive for a medical earlier this week, only for Barca to hijack the transfer with a bigger offer to Bordeaux.
Pallotta in an interview with SiriusXM FC, said: “They knew that this was done.
“In point of fact yesterday they apologised to us about their actions and how they did things and I don’t accept the apology, I mean, at all.
“The apology, the only way I’ll except it is either one of two things. I mean at the end of the day, send [Malcom] to us, and you know that’s not going to happen.
“But maybe, as a goodwill gesture, at the very least they should send Messi to us.”
