Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is to drop some notable names from the current team.The players will be converging for the 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Seychelles.The Super Eagles will take on Seychelles on the 7th of September and the German coach is expected to make his squad for the game known two weeks before the away tie in Victoria.Nigeria will be looking to get their African Cup of Nations campaign back on track after losing their opening game 0-2 to South Africa.Rohr will not call up some players who were part of his team at the World Cup, according to journalists.Players such as Elderson Echiejile, Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi and Daniel Akpeyi have been tipped to be dropped.The sports outlet quoted a source close to the German coach as saying, “I think some players who went to the World Cup without making an appreciable impact won’t be in the team.“Particularly the likes of Echiejile, Akpeyi, Ighalo and Onazi. We’ll know more when the list is released two weeks to the game.”