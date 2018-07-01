The PSG star who play for the French national team was born with a middle name Adesanmi and while that is clearly a Nigerian name, no ties had been found between the 18-year-old and Nigeria.Several reports, however, have it that Mbappe’s father Wilfred Mbappe has Cameroonian and Nigerian roots.Wilfred Mbappe’s Nigerian roots have not been often highlight as he was known as a Cameroon refugee who migrated to France and got married to Algerian-French lady Fayza.But according to the reports, Wilfred gave his son Mbappe the Nigerian (Yoruba) middle name Adesanmi meaning ‘crown fits me’.Mbappe’s younger brother also has a Nigerian name, Adeyemi. He also has brother Joris Kembo Ekoko who his dad adopted, a footballer of Congolese descent.Mbappe’s father has been very influential in his career, being his first coach and currently his agent.On 31 August 2017, Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Mbappé from Monaco on loan.The fee required for a subsequent full transfer was set at a rumoured €145 million plus €35 million in add-ons, making him the most expensive teenager ever, and potentially the second most expensive player ever, behind teammate Neymar.His goals knocked Argentina out of this year's world cup.