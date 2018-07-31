Here are the six steps required by the House of Assembly to remove a governor from office as provided in Section 181 (1) of the constitution:
- Notice of allegation in writing signed by not less than one-third of the members of the House of Assembly
- Speaker causes notice to be served on governor and circulated to all members of the House and speaker shall also cause the governor’s reply to be served on all House members.
- Within 14 days of the notice, the House shall resolve whether to investigate through a motion adopted by not less than two-thirds of the House.
- If motion is adopted, the speaker shall within seven days request the Chief Judge to set up a panel to investigate the allegations.
- The panel shall report back to the House within three months of inauguration.
- If the panel exonerates the governor the matter is dropped. If the panel report indicts the governor the House shall within 14 days of the receipt of the report consider the report and if it is adopted by two-third of the House the governor shall stand removed from office.
