Fayemi polledagainst Fayose’s anointed candidate’svotes.However, Olusola Eleka won in Fayose’s polling unit and ward which was not enough to secure victory for his party in the local government area.The local government has 11 wards. Result from each ward was collated at the headquarters of INEC situated in Igede.A total of 66,162 voters are registered in the local government while 27,306 were accredited.Of the 27,211 votes cast, 25,849 were valid while 1362 were rejected.Only party agents of APC and PDP present at the centre signed the result at 11:06p.m.AWO WARD 3Total no of registered voters – 5102Total no of accredited – 2245Apc – 1074Pdp – 1002Total valid votes – 2121Total rejected – 96Total no of votes cast – 2217No cancellationIropora/esure/eyio ward 8Total no of registered voters – 5637Total no of accredited – 2109Apc – 937Pdp – 1033Total valid votes – 2006Total rejected – 103Total no of votes cast – 2109No cancellationIgede 3 ward 7Total no of registered voters – 3902Total no of accredited – 1717Apc – 665Pdp – 963Total valid votes – 1652Total rejected – 61Total no of votes cast – 1713No cancellationAfao ward 1Total no of registered voters – 4286Total no of accredited – 2036Apc – 517Pdp – 1361Total valid votes – 1909Total rejected – 127Total no of votes cast – 2036No cancellationAre, ward 2Total no of registered voters – 4426Total no of accredited – 1968Apc – 701Pdp – 1095Total valid votes – 1850Total rejected – 108Total no of votes cast – 1958No cancellationIgede 2 ward 6Total no of registered voters – 5450Total no of accredited – 2307Apc – 891Pdp – 1190Total valid votes – 2114Total rejected – 187Total no of votes cast – 2301No cancellationIgede 1, ward 5Total no of registered voters – 5794Total no of accredited – 2610Apc – 1087Pdp – 1330Total valid votes – 2475Total rejected – 135Total no of votes cast – 2610No cancellationIyin 1, ward 10Total no of registered voters – 6574Total no of accredited – 3014Apc – 2229Pdp – 612Total valid votes – 2887Total rejected – 110Total no of votes cast – 2998No cancellationIyin 2, ward 11Total no of registered voters – 7148Total no of accredited – 3188Apc – 2218Pdp – 743Total valid votes – 3018Total rejected – 165Total no of votes cast – 3183No cancellationIworoko, ward 9Total no of registered voters – 11025Total no of accredited – 2658Apc – 1315Pdp – 1140Total valid votes – 2521Total rejected – 130Total no of votes cast – 2651No cancellationIgbemo, ward 4Total no of registered voters – 6836Total no of accredited – 3454Apc – 2235Pdp – 987Total valid votes – 3295Total rejected – 140Total no of votes cast – 3435No cancellation