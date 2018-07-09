Users of DSTV will pay more as Multichoice Nigeria is set to upwardly adjust subscription rates, it was learnt at the weekend.The hike in tariff, which will affect the five DSTV bouquets, is likely to go up before the commencemen of the English Premiershipin August.The new rates may be see DStv Premium subscribers paying N15, 800 instead of N14, 700, a difference of N1, 100. Compact Plus subscribers may begin to pay N10, 650 instead of N9, 900, DStv Compact will rise to N6, 800 from N6, 300.Subscribers on the lowest packages – Family and Access – currently paying N3, 800 and N1, 900 are likely to start paying N4, 000 and N2000. Both bouquets, it was learnt, may now offer more live football in the new season with the plan to make available two English Premier League matches weekly, instead of one they currently enjoy