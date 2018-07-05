The House of Representatives has moved to review the age barrier in vacancies announced by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Prison Service, Fire Service, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other federal government agencies.





The motion was moved on Wednesday by Babajimi Benson, who is representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency.





Benson stated that 30-year barrier, especially for the NYSC, is a breach of eligible applicant’s fundamental human rights, as contained in Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“Citizens who serve at the age of 30 years will be denied the opportunity to be gainfully employed by the country they laboured to serve in the sun and in the rain.





“This development will lead to young Nigerians falsifying their ages to benefit from the available vacancies, an action that would further tint the integrity of the Civil Service.





“I believe that employment into the federal civil service after considering Federal Character should be on merit and competence without age barrier,” he said.





The House, thereafter, unanimously resolved to urge all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) concerned, to consider re-opening their online portal so that Nigerians above 30 years but are still below 40 years can apply and be given equal opportunity.