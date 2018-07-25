The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its members at the house of representatives, a day it also gained huge membership.





Tony Nwulu from Imo state announced that he was resigning his membership of the party while addressing journalists after plenary on Tuesday.





Earlier at plenary, 37 representatives had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The lawmaker, who sponsored the Not Too Young To Run bill, said he is joining the United Progressive Party (UPP).





“I wish to inform you that effective from today, I have resigned my membership of the PDP,” Nwulu told journalists.





“I wish to convey to you all my membership of the United Progressive Party, UPP. I wish to also make people understand that my choice of UPP is after due scrutiny and review of political parties and their activities.”





He said the UPP remains the only party that will give young Nigerians “the opportunity they are asking for and I needed to lead in this direction”.





“I am running for the governorship position of Imo and UPP remains the beat platform across the country for young Nigerians aspiring for political office,” the lawmaker added.





“The way other political parties are structured, young Nigerians that want to make their mark in 2019 will not be able to foot the bills associated with these big parties during the primaries.”





WHY THE MASSIVE DEFECTIONS?





The 37 lawmakers who decamped from the APC cited “fictionalisation and division” in the party as their reasons for leaving.





But beyond face value, the reason is not unrelated to the recent alignment the PDP formed with 38 other political parties including the Reformed—APC.





The R-APC led by Buba Galadima is made up of aggrieved members of the party, some of who accused the APC leadership of abandoning them after the 2015 elections.





With the 2019 elections months away, some of the lawmakers are also clearing grounds for their future political ambitions.





A credible source at the national assembly told TheCable that Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, will dump the APC when the lawmakers return from recess in September.