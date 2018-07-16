Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom’s quitting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Recall that Ortom at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi on Monday announced that he is no longer with the APC.





Ortom stated this while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe, disclosing that the APC had given him ‘red card’ to quit the party.





Reacting through his Twitter page, Omokri commended Ortom for dumping APC.





He wrote, “I commend Benue State Governor, Sam Ortom, for officially dumping @OfficialAPCNg today. He and the people of Benue don’t belong in a party like APC that is conducive to poverty, atrocity and animosity.





“They need prosperity, sincerity and respectability. Benue needs @OfficialPDPNig”.