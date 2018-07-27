Real Madrid has finally taken a decision on winger, Gareth Bale’s future.Bale’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been uncertain ever since the Champions League final in May this year.The forward scored twice against Liverpool in Kiev to give Madrid their third consecutive Champions League title. He was visibly unhappy about starting the game on the bench.“Obviously I need to play,” Bale told reporters after the game.“That hasn’t happened this season for one reason or another.“I was injured for five or six games and I’ve been fit ever since. I’ll have to sit down in the summer, discuss it with my agent and take it from there.”However, Spanish outlet, Marca reports that in the latest meeting the Los Blancos had with Bale over his future at the club yesterday, they informed the Welsh international that he’ll be their ‘franchise player’ now.The Champions League holders’ comments to Bale will go down well with Wales manager, Ryan Giggs, who had previously urged the 29-year-old to reject any approach from Man United and stay with the Spanish giants.“It’s Real Madrid – there are only a handful of clubs who have got that aura,” Giggs said.“Of course you would want to stay there.“What’s Gareth won, three Champions League titles? The proof is in that. When you are at clubs like that, you are always going to win things.“Gareth has the ability to score every type of goal and there are similarities with Cristiano Ronaldo. They both started out as wingers and they are now goal-scorers.”