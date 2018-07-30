Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the battle to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City.United have been leading the race to sign the England defender from their Premier League rivals, but Madrid are now looking to hijack the deal, Don Balon reports.Los Blancos want another player who can be a dominant force in the air, having lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and believe the 25-year-old could be that man.However, Maguire is believed to favour a move to Old Trafford.Leicester are adamant Maguire will not be sold, after Riyad Mahrez left for Manchester City earlier this summer.