Chelsea winger, Eden Hazard has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid.The 27-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain ahead of the new season, after an impressive World Cup campaign with Belgium.The Belgian captain gave a clear indication that he is aiming to leave Chelsea after he led his national team to a win over England in their World Cup third-place playoff.According to him, “After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something different,’ said the midfielder.“Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”RMC Sport reports that Real Madrid and the Belgian already has a verbal agreement.However, the Champions League winners have not yet agreed on a fee with the West London outfit.The forward still has two years remaining on his contract with the Blues but his value will drastically reduce if he fails to sign a new deal and remains at Stamford Bridge for another season.