Juventus are close to agreeing a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.It is understood there could be significant developments in the next 48 hours, with Real expected to make a final decision about how to proceed with the offer from Juventus.The Serie A champions are hoping to complete a club-record £88m deal for the 33-year-old, who is set to leave Madrid after nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu.Ronaldo, who is Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer with 450 to his name, has won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and four Champions League crowns during his time with the club.Talks have been ongoing between Juventus, Madrid and Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes.It is believed the player has agreed terms with the Italian side, but both clubs are yet to reach an agreement.