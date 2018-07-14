The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has denied writing a letter of appreciation to Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, for choosing one of its members as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti.





In a letter circulating on social media, one Bayo Olugbemi, who is purportedly the parish pastor of Victory Chapel of RCCG in Magodo, Lagos, thanked the governor for influencing the choice of Deji Ogunsakin (pictured) as running mate to the PDP candidate.





But in a statement issued by Olaitan Olubiyi, head of media and public relations of RCCG, the church said the letter is fake.





“We declare unequivocally that the letter dated July 2, 2018 is fake as it did not originate from the said Parish neither was the signature to it that of the pastor of the parish,” the statement read.





“Our pastor whose name was placed as the writer of the letter is not and could not have used the designation of parish pastor as used in the letter. Our pastors are called pastor-in-charge. He does not also use the signature appended to the letter.





“We are not sure who the authors of the letter may have been but we condemn the mischief, falsehood and criminal tendencies involved in the act.





“As a church with members in different social and political associations of their choice, the Redeemed Christian Church of God does not engage itself in the act of open or clandestine support in contests which have her members on diverse sides.”