The National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, Buba Galadima, has revealed the real cause of the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said the problem did not start with the election of the National Assembly leaders, when Dr. Bukola Saraki became the Senate President.





Speaking on AIT programme, Galadima boasted that he now had the power to ask the National Assembly to impeach anybody and that it would be done immediately.





He also lambasted the National Chairman of the APC for saying he does not lose sleep over his departure from the party.





He said the crisis in “APC did not start from the election tussle of the National Assembly, because for me that was democracy in action and once legislators are appointed, they put aside their political differences and work as one unit to produce laws for the good governance of the country and also as an arm of government to provide checks and balances to the excess of the government from whatever party the president comes from.





“The real problem of the APC started because those of us who are founding members of this party, those who made life sacrifice, those of us Nigerians with impeccable patriotism that came together because of the slide then and decided to submerge and subsume our interest to form the APC, I should boldly say that I was one of the nine signatories that formed the APC and nobody can delete that history. We never see the faces of all these opportunists I am talking about. They never appended their signatures then yet they are reaping from where they did not sow. “Because they have no history of why the APC was formed, what we suffered and what we did to protect entrenched interest, they started doing things that were not envisaged by the founding fathers of the APC.





“The crisis has been on but it took different dimensions when the tenure of the immediate national officers was expiring. Different interests started resurfacing and through to it, all the ideals for which we formed the APC were thrown to the dustbin.





“Those of us who are patriotic, who have made sacrifices to bring about the formation of this party cannot sit idly and watch them destroy our sweat.”





He argued that the current crisis is the worst the party has experienced . He said “this is the beginning of what you call crisis. I should say that I am glad that Nigerians of all walks of life have shown solidarity with us.





“And for those who could not lose sleep, I wonder why they went cap in hand, kneeling down before the members of National Assembly.





“I want to say that as at today, if I give directive to the National Assembly to impeach anybody for constitutional infraction, it could be done because I have that majority in the National Assembly