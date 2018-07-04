The Indigenous People of Biafra on Tuesday asked Britain the United States of America and the United Nations to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.The group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, insisted that Buhari knew the whereabouts of Kanu.The group asked the Federal Government to produce Kanu and charge him as appropriate, instead of embarking on the “witch-hunt of Senator Ennyinnaya Abaribe” who stood as surety for the IPOB leader.The group said the harassment of Abaribe and others who stood surety for Kanu was to portray him to have jumped bail when it was not so.It urged the Federal Government to desist from harassing Abaribe but to produce and charge Kanu to court, just as it insisted that Kanu was taken by soldiers on September 14, 2017, when they invaded his house and allegedly killed no fewer than 28 of his followers.The statement partly read, “The Nigerian Army that abducted him(Kanu) should charge him to court or release him to the British government.“It is now clear to all and sundry that the orchestrated sightings of our leader in Cameroon, Ghana, Niger Delta creeks, Malaysia, London and other weird and wonderful places were lies concocted and planted in the mainstream Nigerian media to fool and confuse the public.“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leadership, wish to reiterate our call on the United Nations, Britain, USA and other civilised nations to compel Nigeria to produce our leader. The Nigerian Army abducted him when they raided his home with deadly intent.“The periodic harassment of those that stood surety for our leader through Justice Binta Nyako’s court is a clever ploy to drum the false narrative into the brains of Nigerians that our leader jumped bail when in actual fact it was the army that invaded his home and killed 28 people in the process.”