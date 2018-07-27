President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday lauded the Republic of France for what he called its commitment to strong regional cooperation in the fight against cross-border crime and terrorism.According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke while receiving the outgoing Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The President appreciated the roles and contributions of the French government to peace, security and stability in countries in the West and Central African region.He noted that Nigeria has placed the issue of combating terrorism in the region on international agenda and has received support and solidarity from France in the area of training, information, intelligence sharing, technical and equipment support.He added that at the regional level where Nigeria is conducting joint patrols with neighbouring countries under the Multinational Joint Task Force, France has continued to encourage regional cooperation among Nigeria’s francophone neighbours aimed at addressing the security challenges and humanitarian conditions in the area.In his remarks, the French Ambassador, harping on the positive trends in Nigeria’s economy, said more French companies have indicated interest to do business here.He said the French Agency for Development which opened an office in Nigeria ten years ago, has provided a total of 2 billion dollars facility for projects in the country.