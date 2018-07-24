 President Buhari meets Kwankwaso, others | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » President Buhari meets Kwankwaso, others

9:35 AM 0
A+ A-
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night held a closed-door meeting with a former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwakwanso.


The meeting was believed to be part of efforts aimed at ensuring that some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress do not defect from the party.

Some senators were said to have attended the meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja alongside Kwankwaso.

The National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, also attended the meeting with the President.

Some state governors were also said to be in attendance.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top