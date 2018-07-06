President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived in Maiduguri, Borno state, for a one-day state visit.Buhari arrived the Maiduguri International Airport at 10.30 a.m. in company of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari.Buhari was received by Gov. Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar as members of the National and State Assemblies.The president proceeded to the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Munguno, about 150 kilometres from Maiduguri to participate in the activities lined up to mark the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).The week-long event was designed to celebrate the soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and other security challenges in the country.NAN reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had on Thursday, attended the military exhibition and trade fair in Monguno in line with the activities marking the week.Buratai had earlier conducted environmental sanitation at Gudunbali, one of the communities currently resettled, and donated tractors to the returning farmers.The army also conducted medical outreach to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Bama, Dikwa and Monguno.