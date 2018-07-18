President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has described Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries as a “gambler” who is disgracing Christians everywhere.





Onochie was responding to the apostle’s reaction to her comment on an alleged failed prophecy on the just concluded governorship election in Ekiti State.





In the prophecy, Apostle Suleman had said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would emerge winner of the just concluded Ekiti State election.

But, the reverse was the case as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Kayode Fayemi was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





Reacting to the prophecy earlier, Onochie said the Cleric was not in talking terms with God.





In a swift response, the fiery preacher lambasted Onochie, saying she was dragging the Presidency “into the gutters.”





However, the Presidential aide while responding to Apostle Suleman’s latest attack on her, said the preacher doesn’t deserve to be a preacher.





In a tweet, Onochie claimed that Suleman was allegedly extorting cash from his followers which he spends on concubines.





Onochie tweeted, “Gambling Prophet Johnson Suleiman, you are the one discrediting Christianity upandan.





“You have no business coming close to a pulpit.





“You extort cash from your followers which you spend on concubines.





“You churn out false prophecies.





“Your dad is ashamed of you.





“You need salvation,” she said.