Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New media, Bashir Ahmad warned Atunwa against referring to Buhari as a tyrant.





Atunwa, a former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, while reacting to the Supreme Court ruling which cleared the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of all charges of false assets declaration, tweeted, ”The Supreme Court has just declared that the actions of your tyrant in harassing Saraki with CCT is unlawful!





However, Bashir took offence in Atunwa’s tweet and issued a stern warning to him.





Bashir warned that the Presidency can also attack but had opted for peace.





In a tweet, Bashir wrote: “Wow. This is unacceptable Honorable, who did you just refer to as tyrant? Hope not President Buhari.





“We have been unlooking such things for so long, we know everything and we can also attack but we prefer the peace, but you, calling Mr. President tyrant is totally unacceptable.”