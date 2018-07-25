The Presidency on Tuesday disclosed why some Nigerians are opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.





Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on his verified Twitter page, said those fingered in corruption charges, amongst others, were in opposition of the president.





He also cited politicians who lost their second term ambition as one of those opposing Buhari.





His tweet read “When you see a seemingly sane person oppose Bhari, he is likely to be one of these:





“Those avoiding the payment of taxes and have been caught up by VAIDS





“Those that have assets seized or about to be seized by AMCOM because of bad debts.









“Those that looted the treasury are facing corruption charges and are afraid of losing money and going to jail





“Unproductive people who are used to free money from previous administrations.





“Politicians who lost their second term ambition.”