The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said the presidency has mandated the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to mediate and resolve the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party as the 2019 general elections draw near.Newly inaugurated State Chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo, and the leader of the party, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor disclosed this during the expanded State Executive Committee meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Asaba, the state capital on Saturday.Ogodo, speaking at the meeting stressed that SEC would give the minister and Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee their support towards easy resolution of the crisis rocking the party in the state.The party chairman, however, noted that crisis in the party would not affect its chances in the forthcoming 2019 general elections as the party is poised to dislodging the Peoples Democratic Party-led government from the state.He commended APC chieftains in the state for standing firm in the face of the many challenges, saying that in no distant time the party will unite and fight together to unseat the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led government.“Although there exists a faction that conducted parallel congresses in the state and claims legitimacy through a contentious court consent judgement, as the duly elected Exco and sworn-in by the then Chief John Oyegun-led NWC is not party to nor consented to such judgement. We are not and cannot be bound by it.“This exco is poised to work to reconcile and unite all aggrieved party members. Delta State must be rescued in 2019, this is not negotiable. We are fully behind President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC to give our party total victory in 2019 at all levels”, Ogodo added.In his remark, the State Leader of the party, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, while briefing SEC members on the state of affairs of the party in the state, congratulated Ogodo and his executives for their successes at the congresses and for their successful swearing-in.He added that the new National Chairman was misled which enabled the Ogboru/Agege group to obtain an alleged fraudulent consent judgement.According to him, “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a man of truth and integrity and having now found out the truth about the fraudulent consent judgement, he will never support it. Oshiomhole with the Presidency have mandated Dr Ibe Kachikwu to bring all groups together to achieve unity and peace in the party.”Emerhor committed to SEC that he will work with the Minister in his bid to reconcile all parties and achieve peace towards defeating PDP in 2019.Others who spoke at the meeting including a leader of the party in the state, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, assured that peace would soon return to the state chapter of the party.The highpoint of the meeting was the setting up of various Ad-hoc committees which included, Political Contacts, Reconciliation outreach, Strategy, Legal and Media committees amongst others to assist the SWC to resolve current challenges and to move the party forward.