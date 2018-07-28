The People’s Progressive Party, PPP, yesterday, called for immediate probe into the recent lock-down on the residents of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by security agencies in order to unravel those behind the actions it described serious constitutional breach.National chairman of the party, Dr. Damian Ogbonna, who made the call, while speaking with Saturday Vanguard in an interview in Abuja, said the siege of homes of the two principal officers, apparently to prevent them from resuming duties at the upper chamber was not only violation of their fundamental rights but also the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.Dr. Ogbonna, who insisted the incidents must be investigated, argued that such step will help to expose the masquerades behind the act because the clamping down on the National Assembly posed grave threat to the survival of democracy in the country.He said, this is very unusual in a democratic setting. It is a breach of the constitution. Security agencies closed the doors against them so they will not be able to go to work. If the executive is found to be involved, it is breach of constitution which is an impeachable offence on the part of Mr. President.And if at the end of the day, it was discovered the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris instigated the siege of the two principal officer’s homes, he must be made to quit the service immediately.Noting that not only the National Assembly but the entire nation that is under siege, the PPP boss noted that, “Our nation is at a turning point. We are at a crossroad. It is now or never. There are two paths before us; the one of courage to push back the enthroned force of oppression and suppression.