The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a suspected fake currency note producer.The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Sunday that the suspect, one Collins Oputa, was nabbed on July 26.Amaraizu noted that the feat was achieved by police operatives of the Ogui Police Division of the Command.“Oputa, who claimed that he is a native of Ohaji community in Imo State but residing at 4 Fatimo Close in Ijegun, Lagos State, was nabbed in Lagos.Read also: 2019: State of APC (1)“His arrest followed a manhunt initiated based on intelligence information gathered on his alleged criminal activities of producing and giving the fake currency naira notes to his agents for circulation,’’ he said.Amaraizu said that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigation in relation to his alleged criminal activities with his cohorts.On his part, Oputa blamed the situation of his alleged involvement into the illicit act to satan and pledged to quit the illicit business if he was forgiven.