The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has reacted to the invasion of the residences of the principal officers of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu by security operatives in Abuja.

We had reported that the Police blocked Saraki’s convoy at Lake Chad junction in Abuja.





Similarly, the police and the EFCC laid siege on the home of Ekweremadu, stopping him from attending Tuesday plenary.





However, reacting, Secondus, in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari of using state security apparatus of the DSS, Army and the Nigeria police to attack the National Assembly with the aim of ‘forcibly overthrowing the National Assembly leadership and rendering the third arm of government incapacitated.





Secondus also called on Nigerians to speak out because Nigerian’s democracy was under attack. He added that Saraki, Ekweremadu and other distinguished senators are currently under severe assault from security agencies.





He said, “It now a known fact that democracy has now collapsed in Nigeria and we are now under a totalitarian and fascist government with no appetite for the opposition.





“President Muhammadu Buhari is a beneficiary of democracy elected into power and since he took over on May 29th 2015, he has done nothing but destroyed every fabric of democracy and the rule of law.





“We hereby call on all Nigerians home and abroad to immediately speak up against this act of gross violation of the constitution of Nigeria and the attempt disruption of the Democratic process and institutions by President Muhammadu Buhari and privatized members of the Nigerian security agencies.





“We call on all traditional rulers in Nigeria, the international community and all well-meaning Nigerians to rise up against the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari to forestall a possible derailment of our democracy. The time to act is now.”