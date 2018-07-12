The police say Saidu-Shakiru Adeyemi, boyfriend of Khadijat Oluboyo, slain daughter of Lasisi Oluboyo, former deputy governor of Ondo state, lied by denying involvement in the death of his former lover.





Oluboyo, a 25-year-old final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, was on Sunday found dead at Adeyemi’s home.





On Wednesday, Adeyemi said the ex-deputy governor’s daughter was killed by two males she brought into his room.





But speaking with journalists on Thursday, Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo state police command, said when they got to Adeyemi’s apartment, they found him trying to pack her remains – an indication that he killed her.





“On the 6th of this month, we were alerted by an informant about what happened and we went to the house of one Saidu Adeyemi, who happens to be the boyfriend of Khadijat,” Joseph said.





“Unfortunately, when we got in there, we met him trying to pack the remains of Khadijat, that is to tell you that he had killed her. He killed khadijat and single-handedly looked for digger, dug a grave in his apartment and buried the lady.





“After few days he noticed that the stench of the decomposing body of Khadijat was making him uncomfortable. Apparently sensing danger, he had to tell somebody to help him get a sack so that he could park the remains of Khadijat and dispose them off but that was how we swooped on him and got him arrested.





“So, his story is too good to be true; the reason is that if you are saying that two men came in to attack Khadijat, we are talking about six days now when those two men came in and you didn’t raise any alarm.





“He admitted that he was still the same person that went outside when the two men told him to go and look for digger. You know when criminals are put to a very tight corner like this, they are always being funny. I think he is being to be clever by half. We know how to deal with people like him but by the time we get to court he would surely have his days.”





The police spokesman said Adeyemi’s defence “is too infantile and doesn’t hold any water.”