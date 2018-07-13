Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has joined other Nigerians to condemn the alleged police brutality on Ekiti governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, saying that the action portends a great danger to the enduring democracy the country yearns for.Emmanuel, who is the National Coordinator of the Ekiti election team, while speaking with Government House correspondent in Uyo, said: “The issue is not about Ekiti State but entire Nigeria and the sustenance of the hard-earned democratic governance in the country. It is not about Fayose or Ekiti State, it is about every one of us, if it can happen to Fayose, it means it can happen to anybody.“We should not just look at Fayose today, we should not just look at Ekiti State, let us look at Nigeria. So what is happening? All the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governors in the country view this action of the police as an abuse of the constitution of Nigeria.“Elections will come and go, faces will come and go, but Nigeria will remain. Let us not do something that will bring down this country.”The governor enjoined Nigerians to rise in condemnation of the unprecedented police action, and urged the people of Ekiti State not to be intimidated in the face of the challenge.He advised security agencies in the country to be civil in their dealings and abide by the law, noting that the country belongs to every citizen.He equally advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC not to be loyal to any single individual but to the constitution of Nigeria.“This cannot happen in any civilized society where a sitting governor with full immunity can be so abused publicly. It is a shame for the whole country, it is a shame to all of us. The PDP as a law abiding and peaceful party, does not want to join issues but only interested in winning the election in a free and fair contest,” he added.He said his party was ready for tomorrow’s election and called on security agencies to allow the people the liberty to vote for candidate of their choice, noting that the essence of getting power was to help everybody, especially the poor.