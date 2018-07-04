The police have arrested 11 suspects in connection with the killings of over 200 persons in Barkin Ladi and Riyom in Plateau State.The suspects are Biliaminu Abdullahi; Samaila Saleh; Muhammadu Kabiru; Aminu Mohammed; Alhassan Saidu and Abubakar Adam.Others included Gazali Isah, Hamza Inusa, Yahuza Yau, Dahiru Ahmed and Friday Musa.The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement on Tuesday that five AK47 rifles and two live cartridges were recovered from them.He explained that the suspects were arrested following the June 24 deployment of the Special Intervention Force to restore peace in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, and Jos South Local Government Areas as well as other troubled spots in the state.He added that they had recorded significant progress in getting to the root of the incident.“The suspects are now in police custody and the listed exhibits recovered from them. They are assisting the police investigation team with useful information in the investigation into the incident,” he stated.Meanwhile, the military on Tuesday gave the reason why the army has not arrested the leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and the Fulani Nationality Movement, despite the clamours for their arrest.The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, said there was no proof that could have led to their arrest.Various groups and individuals, including Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, have called for the arrest of leaders of Miyeitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Miyeitti Alla Kautal Hore and Fulani Nationality Movement.Agim said, “We discovered that Fulani have been suffering from cattle rustling; we arrested the bandits with the cows and returned hundreds of the cows to them through their state governors“A lot of people have been posing the question to us about why we have not arrested them, but the reason for not arresting them is that they have not owned up.”