The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday distributed sensitive materials to all 16 local government areas in Ekiti state ahead of the governorship election.
The materials were moved from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Ado Ekiti under supervision by security personnel.
The governorship election is slated for Saturday.
Below are photos from the distribution.
