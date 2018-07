The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday distributed sensitive materials to all 16 local government areas in Ekiti state ahead of the governorship election.

materials were moved from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Ado Ekiti under supervision by security personnel.





The governorship election is slated for Saturday.