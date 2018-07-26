Members of the Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners on Thursday continued with their protest over the alleged non-payment of their gratuities and pensions by the state government.Hundreds of aged pensioners, who assembled at the Olaiya Junction and armed with placards with various inscriptions, sang anti-government songs as they marched from the area to the state secretariat, which is almost five kilometres away.Some of the protesters with walking sticks were not deterred by the distance as they booed and jeered at the occupants of a campaign vehicle of the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the coming election in the state.