The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, has reacted to Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom’s resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his decision to now join PDP.





Recall that Ortom on Wednesday announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC.





The Governor in a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tever Akase said he has now joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.









However, reacting the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Twitter welcomed Governor Ortom to the party.





Ologbondiyan wrote, ”Welcome back home your excellency, Gov Ortom. #RescueNigeria”